Liam Neeson to Star in ‘Retribution,’ Remake of Spanish Thriller ‘El Desconocido’

Liam Neeson has signed on to star in the independent thriller “Retribution,” a remake of the 2015 Spanish film “El Desconocido.”

No director has been set yet. The production companies are Studiocanal, The Picture Company, and Ombra Films. The producers are Andrew Rona and Alex Heineman under The Picture Company’s Studiocanal deal, along with Jaume Collet-Serra and his Ombra Films partner, Juan Sola. Shooting is expected to start in the fall.

“El Desconocido” followed a bank executive (Carlos Tosar) who received an anonymous phone call while taking his children to school, telling him that bombs had been placed under the car’s seats and would explode if any of them left. The film was nominated for eight Goya Awards.

Neeson will play a Wall Street executive in the remake, which has been written by Chris Salmanpour and Andrew Baldwin. Vaca Films and Atresmedia, which produced “El Desconocido,” are executive producing.

The firm reunites Neeson with the producers following the trio of thrillers “Unknown,” “Non-Stop,” and “The Commuter,” each directed by Collet-Serra.

Neeson’s other upcoming films include “Hard Powder” and “Felt,” in which he stars as Mark Felt, best known as Deep Throat in the Watergate era. He’s repped by CAA. The news about “Retribution” was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.