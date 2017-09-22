Alfa Pictures Nabs Spanish Rights to Diego Lerman’s San Sebastian Player ‘A Sort of Family’

David Alfarás’ Barcelona-based distributor Alfa Pictures has taken Spanish theatrical and VOD rights to Argentine Diego Lerman‘s road-movie “Una especie de familia” (“A Sort of Family”).

Sold by Vicente Canales’ Film Factory Entertainment, the film vies for the Golden Shell Award playing in main competition at the 65th San Sebastian Film Festival edition, which kicks off Friday, Sept. 22.

Alfa Pictures plans to open the film theatrically early December in Spain, on about 30 screens. Dubbed as a touching, adult women-oriented drama, “A Sort of Family” toplines Goya-winning actress Bárbara Lennie, the star of Carlos Vermut’s 2014 San Sebastian Golden Shell winner “Magical Girl.”

In the film, Lennie plays Malena, a successful Buenos Aires doctor who receives a call, telling her to leave immediately for the north of the country because the baby she aims to adopt is about to be born.

After the child’s biological parents suddenly demand more money, Malena sets out on an uncertain journey plagued by moral and legal dilemmas to see how far she is willing to go to get what she wants most, the synopsis runs.

Touching a theme which is emerging rapidly as a major concern of filmmakers, the fragility of family or, here, te difficulties if deven starting one, “A Sort of Family” marks the fifth feature by Lerner, a leading light of the New Argentine Cinema, and a regular player at Cannes, Venice and San Sebastian festivals, whose movie debut “Suddenly” won a Silver Leopard for best film at Locarno.

Shot on location in Northern Argentina, “A Sort of Family” was produced by Argentina’s Campo Cine, run by Lerman and Nicolás Avruj, Brazil’s Bossa Nova and France’s Bellota Films. Poland’s Staron Film, 27 Films Production in Germany and Denmark’s Snowglobe associate produce.

Focused on handling Spanish and Latin American films worldwide, Film Factory has rapidly consolidated its position as a key seller in these markets.