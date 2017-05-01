Laurence Fishburne Joins Indie Thriller ‘Imprisoned’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Laurence Fishburne, Juan Pablo Raba, Edward James Olmos, Jon Huertas, Esai Morales, and John Heard have joined the upcoming indie thriller “Imprisoned,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The film is scheduled to begin production in mid-May in Puerto Rico. 13 Films is handling worldwide sales and will present the title to buyers this month during the Marché du Film at the Cannes Film Festival.

Paul Kampf’s Equitas Entertainment is producing. Producers are Paul Kampf, Holly Levow, Tom Sperry, and Luillo Ruiz from the Pimienta Film Company in Puerto Rico. Megan Messmer is co-producer with Equitas Entertainment. Executive producers are Walter Josten, Tannaz Anisi, and Greg Schenz.

Kampf is directing from his own script, described as a revenge thriller wrapped around a love story with the question of the sacrifices made for love. The cast also includes Juana Acosta and Fernanda Urrejola.

Kampf, Levow and Sperry launched Equitas Entertainment last year as a production/film fund with the mission to close the gender pay gap and elevate underserved talents in the entertainment industry. Equitas’ last film was the dark comedy “Best Fake Friends.”

Fishburne recently starred in “John Wick: Chapter Two.” Raba stars as Gustavo Gaviria in “Narcos.” Olmos is reprising his role as Gaff in “Blade Runner 2049.” Huertas starred in ABC’s “Castle.”