Cannes: Latido Films Acquires Burning Blue, Dynamo Production ‘Siete Cabezas’

CANNES — Latido Films has acquired international rights to into-the-woods thriller “Siete Cabezas,” produced by Colombia’s Dynamo, line-producers of Netflix mega-hit “Narcos,” along with Burning Blue, headed by Diana Bustamante.

Burning Blue has, for five consecutive years, had films participating at Cannes with titles such as Argentine Diego Lerman’s 2014 drama “Refugiado,” and Colombian César Augusto Acevedo 2015 feature “Land and the Shade,” which took home four awards, including Cannes Camera d’Or.

The company has a history of producing riskier cinema intended for an international audience, frequently participating in international co-productions across the globe.

In addition to heavy involvement in “Narcos,” Dynamo, one of Colombia’s biggest film producers, has produced titles such as Sebastian Cordero’s “Rabia,” and 2010 Sundance Audience Award winner “Undertow.”

Cine Colombia, the largest distribution and exhibition company in Colombia, will handle domestic distribution on “Siete Cabezas.”

Helming the project is Colombia’s Jaime Osorio Marquez whose 2011 writing and directorial debut, a social genre film “El Paramo,” was co-picked up for worldwide sales by Wild Bunch. The feature was a critical success and won Osorio the best screenplay award at 2012’s Guadalajara Film Festival.

“It’s a film about darkness in the souls of human beings,” said Burning Blue founder-producer Diana Bustamante. Labeled a psychological thriller, Bustamante said: “The only way to make that kind of film, is with its real power coming from the performances.” She also pointed out that the cast was made up largely of experienced theater actors and that Osorio spent a great deal of time working with them to get the acting just right.

In the film, a Forest Ranger at a national park has his extreme solitude invaded by two biologists who come to study the mysterious deaths of a number of birds in the area. As time passes interactions between the Ranger and the scientists grow strained and a darker side of his personality comes to the fore.

Producers are aiming for a fall premiere, domestically and internationally.