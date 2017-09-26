Koch Media Nabs Italian Distribution Rights to Horror Film ‘Nest’

SAN SEBASTIAN — Indie distributor Koch Media has taken Italian theatrical rights to film project “Nest,” a Italian-Argentine co-production set up at Rosanna Seregni’s Alba Produzioni.

It also teams Argentine producer Juan Crespo at Buenos Aires’ 3C Film Group and partner Marcelo Altmark. In development, psychological horror movie “Nest” will shoot in a studio in Italy with only two thesps, an Italian actress and Argentine actor, under director Mattia Temponi. Argentina will host the film’s post-production stage. 80% of co-production will be Italian; 20% Argentine, Seregni said at San Sebastián.

“Nest” was unveiled Monday during a panel that celebrated the entry of Italy as a country member of the Ibermedia film fund, joining Latin America, Spain and Portugal.

“Italy’s arrival alleviates the deficit from the respective crises of members such as Brazil, Venezuela and Spain,” said Ibermedia co-production and distribution co-ordinator Victor Sánchez.

Chiara Fortuna, at Italy’s Mibact government funding entity, gave details of Italy’s upcoming film-TV legislation. To internationalize Italian film, TV and vidgames sectors, the new fund will rise to about €400 million ($476 million), a 60% increase vs. previous financing, Fortuna said.

Italy has presented nine film co-production projects for subsidy funding from Ibermedia’s. Aid adjudication will be decided at a committee meeting funding round in San José, Costa Rica, Dec. 6.

The new Italian law will continue supporting foreign distributors with up to 30% of their P & A costs up to $30,000 ($35,700) on Italian films, if they are not profitable. “This measure has worked very well, increasing greatly Italian films sales around the world,” said Roberto Stabile, head of ANICA’s International Department.

A long-term co-producer with Italy and a Ibermedia funds recipient, Fabiano Gullane, founder of powerful Brazilian film-TV producer Gullane, underscored at the event the importance of “both cultural components and producers’ shared focus in co-production projects.”