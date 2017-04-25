Ken Loach and James Newton Howard to Be Honored at Karlovy Vary

British director Ken Loach, writer Paul Laverty and U.S. composer James Newton Howard will be honored at the 52nd Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, organizers said Tuesday. Howard (pictured) will also take part in a concert to launch the festival, conducting the Czech National Symphony Orchestra in a world premiere of selected music from his score for the 2018 sequel to “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.”

Veteran British director Loach and his regular writing collaborator Laverty will receive the festival’s Crystal Globe for Outstanding Artistic Contribution to World Cinema. The festival called Loach and Laverty “two individuals who together have influenced the history of British cinema, becoming pioneers of British social-realist film with a humanitarian message.” The pair has worked together on 12 features, including 2016 Cannes Palme d’Or winner “I, Daniel Blake.” They first collaborated on Loach’s 1996 film “Carla’s Song” and also teamed for the director’s other Palme d’Or winner, 2006’s “The Wind That Shakes the Barley.”

Howard, whose work includes scoring such movie classics as “Pretty Woman,” “The Sixth Sense” and “Batman Begins,” as well as all four “Hunger Games” films, will also receive the Crystal Globe. He has been nominated eight times for an Academy Award, including two best song nominations, and won a 2009 Grammy alongside Hans Zimmer for his work on Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight.” Howard is set to commence a tour of his movie compositions in November, premiering at London’s Royal Albert Hall and visiting 20 European cities in all.

Karlovy Vary will also award its President’s Award for Artistic Contribution to Czech film writer-director Vaclav Vorlicek.

This year will mark the third time the festival has hosted an opening-night concert. The concert, on June 30, will be headlined by conductor and composer Carl Davis, who will present a program of music from the James Bond films, also performed by the Czech National Symphony Orchestra.

The first film announced for this year’s festival is the world premiere of the restoration of Czech Oscar-winner “The Shop on Main Street.” Directed by Jan Kadar and Elmar Klos, the 1965 film won best foreign-language Academy Award. It marks the fifth digital restoration carried out through an initiative of the Czech Film Foundation, co-financed with the Czech State Film Fund. The screening will take place July 1 in the Grand Hall of the Hotel Thermal.

The festival will also feature a retrospective celebrating the work of Japanese filmmaker Kenji Mizoguchi. Festival artistic director Karel Och said Mizoguchi was a filmmaker who had had “an immense influence on the development of film culture.” The retrospective will feature 10 of the director’s films as well as Kaneto Shindo’s 1975 documentary “Kenji Mizoguchi: The Life of a Film Director.”

There will also be a celebration of Czech writer-director Jiri Brdecka to mark the 100th anniversary of Brdecka’s birth. The festival will feature Oldrich Lipsky’s 1964 feature “Lemonade Joe,” adapted from his own novel by Brdecka in collaboration with Lipsky, and a selection of his short films.

The competition sections of the 52nd Karlovy Vary International Film Festival will be announced May 30, with the full-line up unveiled in June. The festival runs June 30-July 8.