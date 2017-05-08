Johnny Depp to Play a College Professor in ‘Richard Says Goodbye’

Film Reporter @Variety_DMcNary
Johnny Depp
REX/Shutterstock

Johnny Depp will star in the comedy-drama “Richard Says Goodbye” with Wayne Roberts directing from his own script.

Stuart Ford’s IM Global is fully-financing the project and is launching sales at the Cannes Film Festival, which opens May 17. CAA is representing domestic rights.

Producers are Automatik’s Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (“Loving”) and IM Global production head Greg Shapiro, whose credits include “Zero Dark Thirty” and “The Hurt Locker.”

Depp will portray the titular Richard — a college professor who is given a life-changing diagnosis and then decides to throw all pretense and conventions to the wind and live his life as boldly and freely as possible. He smokes, drinks, has sex, and insults anyone who annoys him.

Roberts directed and wrote “Katie Says Goodbye,” starring Olivia Cooke, Mireille Enos, Christopher Abbott, James Belushi and Mary Steenburgen, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. Variety‘s Geoff Berkshire gave “Katie” a mixed review.

Depp will be seen later this month as Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney’s “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.” He also stars in Kenneth Branagh’s upcoming adaptation of Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express” for Fox.

Depp is repped by CAA. Roberts is repped by CAA and Grandview. The news was first reported on Deadline Hollywood.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More Film News from Variety

Loading
ad