Johnny Depp to Play a College Professor in ‘Richard Says Goodbye’

Johnny Depp will star in the comedy-drama “Richard Says Goodbye” with Wayne Roberts directing from his own script.

Stuart Ford’s IM Global is fully-financing the project and is launching sales at the Cannes Film Festival, which opens May 17. CAA is representing domestic rights.

Producers are Automatik’s Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (“Loving”) and IM Global production head Greg Shapiro, whose credits include “Zero Dark Thirty” and “The Hurt Locker.”

Depp will portray the titular Richard — a college professor who is given a life-changing diagnosis and then decides to throw all pretense and conventions to the wind and live his life as boldly and freely as possible. He smokes, drinks, has sex, and insults anyone who annoys him.

Roberts directed and wrote “Katie Says Goodbye,” starring Olivia Cooke, Mireille Enos, Christopher Abbott, James Belushi and Mary Steenburgen, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. Variety‘s Geoff Berkshire gave “Katie” a mixed review.

Depp will be seen later this month as Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney’s “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.” He also stars in Kenneth Branagh’s upcoming adaptation of Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express” for Fox.

Depp is repped by CAA. Roberts is repped by CAA and Grandview. The news was first reported on Deadline Hollywood.