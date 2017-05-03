John Cusack to Star in Thriller ‘Broken Ridge’

John Cusack has come on board the thriller “Broken Ridge.”

Greenlight International will be introducing the project, to be shot in Alabama this summer, to buyers at the Cannes Film Festival.

Lucky McKee is directing from a script by Raul Inglis and Joshua Wagner. The story is set in the Great Smoky Mountains and follows two brothers who investigate a series of murders. The producers are Matthew Robert Kelly and Rob Weston.

Cusack and McKee teamed up in the chase thriller “Misfortune,” which was shot last year in Georgia and is currently in post-production. “Don’t Breathe’s” Daniel Zovatto and Willa Fitzgerald also star, with Cusack portraying a quick-witted businessman who had left everything behind, including his family, to start a new life after embezzling a client’s money.

Cusack has credits dating back to the mid 1980s with “The Sure Thing” and “Sixteen Candles.” His movies include “Love & Mercy” (as Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys), David Cronenberg’s “Maps to the Stars,” and Spike Lee’s “Chi-Raq.” McKee’s credits include “All Cheerleaders Must Die,” “The Woman,” and “Red.”

Cusack is repped by ICM Partners and Ziffren Brittenham. McKee is repped by Paradigm and Lichter, Grossman.