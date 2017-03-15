Jacki Weaver, Timothy Simons, and Claire Holt have joined romantic drama “Irreplaceable You,” currently shooting in New York.

Variety first reported on Feb. 23 that Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Michiel Huisman would star with Stephanie Laing directing from a script by Bess Wohl. The film follows Abbie and Sam, soulmates since the age of 8 who were destined to be together until death got in the way.

Jonathan Tropper (“This Is Where I Leave You”) and Farah Abushwesha are producing the movie, with the Exchange handling international sales.

“Irreplaceable You” also stars Alanna Masterson, Merritt Wever, Erin Richards, Brian Tyree Henry, Christopher Walken, and Steve Coogan.

Laing worked with Simons extensively while exec producing HBO’s “Veep.” She is currently an exec producer on HBO’s “Vice Principals.”

Weaver has been nominated twice for an Academy Award for best supporting actress for “Animal Kingdom” and “Silver Linings Playbook.” She’s starring with Sienna Miller, Aaron Paul, and Christina Hendricks in the thriller “The Burning Woman” for Ridley Scott’s Scott Free production company with Ridley Scott’s son Jake Scott directing.

Simons recently starred in Matthew McConaughey’s “Gold.” Holt starred in “The Vampire Diaries” and “The Originals.”

Weaver is repped by ICM, Elevate Entertainment, and Felker Toczek Suddleson. Simons is repped by UTA, Brillstein Entertainment, and Danis Panaro Nist Talent. Holt is repped by WME and Management 360. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.