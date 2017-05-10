Jack O’Connell, Chloe Moretz, Josh Gad to Star in ‘Party of the Century’

Jack O’Connell, Chloe Moretz, and Josh Gad are starring in “Party of the Century,” centered on Truman Capote’s Black and White Ball with shooting starting later this year in New York City.

Gad will portray Capote. Robert Pulcini and Shari Springer Berman are directing and Tim Perell will produce the film through his shingle Process Media.

Bankside Films will exclusively handle foreign sales at the Cannes Film Festival, with CAA and Bankside Films co-representing North American rights.

Hilary Davis, Stephen Kelliher, and Patrick Howson will executive produce for Bankside Films. Head Gear Films will provide production financing with Phil Hunt and Compton Ross acting as executive producers.

Capote held the ball in 1966 at the Plaza Hotel in New York City to honor Washington Post publisher Katharine Graham.

Pulcini and Springer Berman said, “Our film is a delicate balance of worlds converging at a pivotal moment in time. Jack, Chloe and Josh are brilliant performers who can embody these worlds while bringing the electricity and pathos required to make the story fly.”

“Party of the Century” is an unexpected love story between O’Connell’s working-class elevator operator and Moretz’s Hollywood ingénue, both of whom score coveted invites to Capote’s Black and White Ball.

O’Connell co-starred in Jodie Foster’s financial thriller “Money Monster.” He will next be seen in Netflix TV series “Godless” from Steven Soderbergh and Scott Frank.

Moretz will next be seen in “Suspiria” with Dakota Johnson and Tilda Swinton and “The Miseducation of Cameron Post” with Quinn Shephard and Jennifer Ehle. Gad starred in “Beauty and the Beast” and will be seen in Open Road’s “Marshall” and in the Fox film “Murder on the Orient Express.”

Pulcini and Springer Berman directed “American Splendor,” “The Nanny Diaries,” and “Ten Thousand Saints.”

O’Connell is represented by CAA, Conway van Gelder Grant and Sloane Offer Weber & Dern. Moretz is represented by WME and T Squared Entertainment. Gad is represented by WME, Lighthouse Management & Media and P.J. Shapiro. Pulcini and Springer Berman are represented by CAA, Anonymous Content and attorney Paul Brennan of Bruns Brennan Berry.