‘Hostiles’ Trailer: Christian Bale Plays a World-Weary Cavalry Captain (Watch)

Christian Bale offers a bleak worldview in a trailer released for the Western “Hostiles,” which premieres at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Near the start of the footage, a distraught Rosamund Pike asks Bale’s character if he believes in God. He responds by saying, “I believe in God… but he’s been blind to what’s going on.”

The trailer, released Tuesday by Le Grisbi Productions and Waypoint Entertainment, concludes after several violent scenes with Bale’s voiceover: “Understand this — when we lay our heads down, we are all prisoners.”

The film, set in 1892, stars Bale as a captain who agrees to escort a dying Cheyenne war chief (Wes Studi) and his family back home to tribal lands. The journey takes Bale and his detail from New Mexico to the grasslands of Montana.

Along the way they pick up a young widow (Pike), whose family has been murdered on the plains by hostile Comanche natives. Jesse Plemons, Rory Cochrane, Ben Foster, Jonathan Majors and Timothee Chalamet also star.

Cooper’s last film, “Black Mass,” also played the Toronto film festival. He previously collaborated with Bale on the 2013 film “Out of the Furnace.”

“Hostiles” was produced by Cooper, John Lesher (“Birdman”) and Ken Kao (“The Glass Castle”).

Watch the trailer below: