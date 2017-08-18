Haugesund: ‘Sound of Noise’ Producer Steps up Ambitions (EXCLUSIVE)

New Swedish production company Silver Films is launching with the English-lingo psycho thriller “CAR:Y” The feature project will be pitched at New Nordic Films’ Nordic Genre Boost strand in Haugesund, which runs Aug. 22-25, and will epitomize what Silver Films stands for: Audience-driven artistic content.

The new Stockholm-based company is co-founded by writer/director/producer Olivier Guerpillon – whose production credits include the critically-acclaimed “Sound of Noise,” released by Magnolia Pictures in the U.S., and “Broken Hills Blues” – and writer/producer Anna Byvald (“Maggie in Wonderland”).

“In a highly polarized Swedish market where creators of smaller films struggle to stay afloat, it makes sense for two indie producers with similar paths and tastes to join forces,” said the French-Swedish producer who intends to build on his tight relationships with the French and European film industry to create ‘internationally oriented content with a unique point of view’.

He added: “We want to take our expertise to the next level and produce high quality films as well as TV series, “added Guerpillon, eager to capitalize on the current Nordic TV drama boom.

“CAR:Y” will mark the producer’s feature length debut as a director. Based on his own script, the film will combine Scandinavia’s supernatural tradition with high technology. In it, an elderly woman, recently widowed, receives from her son a pet dog robot to keep her company. As the bond between them gets stronger, unusual occurrences make her suspect that her late husband is trying to communicate with her through the robot. But others start to fear that the machine has its own agenda.

Guerpillon is in talks with an international actress for the title role and hopes to make it as an international co-production in the English language, shot in Sweden. Produced by Friday Hallgren, the project has received development support from Nordisk Film & TV Fond’s Nordic Genre Boost scheme.

Silver Films has also acquired rights to the Swedish writer of Ugandan-origin Johannes Anyuru’s novel “A Storm Blew in From Paradise,” nominated for the 2012 Nordic Council’s Literary Award and August Prize. The book, translated into nine languages, will be adapted as a mini-series for television. The story, based on true events, focuses on Ugandan fighter pilot Paul Anyuru and his harrowing journey from Africa to Sweden. Filmmaker and former Swedish Film Institute film commissioner Baker Karim, who had assistant stints for Roger Corman and John Landis, will direct.

Other projects include the co-production “Jihad Jane,” by promising Irish director Ciaran Cassidy, produced by Ireland’s Fastnet Films.