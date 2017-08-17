Haugesund: ’Winter Brothers’ Director Hires ‘Fantastic Beasts’’ Ingvar E. Sigurðsson for Next Film (EXCLUSIVE)

Icelandic star Ingvar E. Sigurðsson (“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2”, “Of Horses and Men”) will play the title role in Hlynur Pálmason’s next film after the Locarno winner “Winter Brothers”.

Penned by Pálmason, “White, White Day” is a mystery thriller about grief, sacrifice and unconditional love. Sigurðsson plays Ingimundur, a responsible father, widower and small-town sheriff who has been off duty since his wife’s disappearance, two years earlier. In the process of building a house for his daughter and grand-daughter, he becomes obsessed with finding the man he suspects is connected to his wife’s disappearance. Over time, his suspicion turned into an obsession that inevitably starts to affect the ones he loves.

The Icelandic film is produced by Join Motion Pictures’ founder Anton Máni Svansson, a 2017 ‘Producer on the Move.’ “Hlynur wrote the script with Ingvar [E. Sigurðsson] in mind,” said the producer, for whom it will be the third collaboration with the director after the award-winning short film “Seven Boats” (2014) and “Winter Brothers,” which won best actor (Elliott Crosset Hove) at the recent Locarno Festival. “Ingvar actually played the title role in Hlynur’s graduation film “The Painter,” opposite Elliott,” Svansson noted.

While “Winter Brothers” was a Danish-Icelandic co-production, “White, White Day” will be majority Icelandic, shot on the South-East coast of Iceland. The film has just received a record €900,000 ($1.1 million) grant from the Icelandic Film Centre, along with a TV pre-sale and automatic tax rebate, securing over €1.1 million ($1.3 million) in total, said Svansson who will attend Haugesund’s New Nordic Films market, running Aug. 22-25, to discuss co-production and sales for the €2.3million ($2.7 million) film. Filming of “White, White Day” is scheduled to start in the summer 2018.

Meanwhile Pálmason’s debut feature “Winter Brothers” will screen at the Norwegian International Film Festival’s Nordic Focus and at New Nordic Films where New Europe Film Sales will continue to negotiate sales rights. In Locarno, the drama, which Variety described as a “challenging, deeply weird and yet peculiarly compelling directorial debut”, was one of the hottest titles and sold to Greece (Strada), Poland (New Horizons), and Hungary (Vertigo).

The film is kicking off a strong international festival run, just like Join Motion Pictures’ film Heartstone by Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson which has picked up a record 37 international awards since its launch at Venice last year.

“International recognition is important for us, because it encourages us to continue on the same path, focusing on forging close working relationships with talented writers/directors and always going that extra inch for each project,” concluded Svansson.