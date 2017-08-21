Haugesund: ‘Small Time Killers’ Bows on AMC’s Shudder and Haugesund (EXCLUSIVE)

HAUGESUND, Norway — The Danish film “Small Time Killers,” directed by Ole Bornedal (“The Nightwatch”, “The Possession”), has been sold by TrustNordisk to more than 45 territories including AMC’s Network’s Shudder for North America and the U.K./Ireland.

The U.S. network’s horror-thriller centric SVOD service just launched the black comedy on Aug. 17 as a Shudder Exclusive.

Starring Ulrich Thomsen, Nicolas Bro, Lene Maria Christensen and Mia Lyhne, the films turns of two tradesmen who dream of living the good life using the stash of money they have earned from years of moonlighting.

After a fight with their wives, the men hire a Russian contract killer to carry out a hit on their spouses. But, having underestimated their wives, their scheme turns into an absurd journey where Ib and Edward end up at the top of a kill list.

Produced by Miso Film, “Small Time Killers” has been the second biggest local hit of 2017 in Denmark, ratcheting up more than 250,000 admissions. Besides AMC Networks and previously announced sales closed with DCM for German-speaking territories, MK2 for Poland, Cinemania for former Yugoslavia and Edko for HongKong, TrustNordisk has sold the film to California Filmes for South and Latin America, DD Dream for China, Icon Film Distribution for Australia/New Zealand, Estin for Estonia, Film Europe for Czech Republic/Slovakia, Vertigo for Hungary, and Euromedia for Turkey.

The film is screening at the Norwegian International Film Festival’s Nordic Focus and at the New Nordic Films market, running Aug. 22-25.

Bornedal is ALSO in Haugesund to pitch as a work-in-progress his upcoming film as writer/director “The Way to Mandalay”, about one of Denmark’s most beloved musicians John Mogensen, set from the ‘50s to 1977 when he died of a heart attack. Miso Film’s co-founders Jonas Allen and Peter Bose -for whom it will be the third collaboration with Bornedal after the TV series “1864” and “Small Time Killers” – believe the film has chance to attract world buyers, despite its Danish-centric theme.

“The film is not only about an artist trying to succeed, but also about having ambitions, trying to fulfill yourself,” told Allen to Variety. For his partner Bose, comedian actor Rasmus Bjerg who plays Mogensen, gives a life-time performance in a serious role.

The film is co-produced by Bornedal’s 4Fiction, the Czech Republic’s Serena Films, with support from the Danish Film Institute, the West Danish Film Fund and TV2. Nordisk Film Distribution will release it domestically on March 8, 2018.

Active mostly in TV drama, the Freemantle Media-owned Miso Film has one of its strongest line up for 2017- 2018, with the premiere on C More of the crime series “Modus season 2”, starring Kim Cattrall, Greg Wise and Billy Campbell among others, Christoffer Boe’s first premium series “Warrior,” set to premiere on TV2 Denmark in late 2017, and Netflix’s first Scandinavian commissioned TV drama “Rain,” to be launched as a Netflix Original in 2018.