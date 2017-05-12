Cannes: Habanero Film Sales Unveils Diverse Slate in Cannes

Latin American sales agency Habanero Film Sales is taking a wide-ranging slate of films to Cannes of which six are Cannes Marché premieres and three are part of the Guadalajara Goes to Cannes showcase: “Ausencia,” “Mi Mundial” and “Mis Demonios.” Docu “Nadie” by Miguel Coyula (“Memorias del Desarrollo”) participates in Cannes’ Doc Corner.

“Habanero’s lineup displays the following constants: Emerging directors or cinematographers, independent Cuban cinema, LGBT themes and a few with more mainstream elements,” said Alfredo Calvino, CEO and co-founder of the Rio-based company.

“More often than not, our titles are sourced from filmmakers who have studied at Cuba’s prestigious International Film & TV School of San Antonio de los Banos, among the most recent ones: ‘Luis,’ ‘El hombre que cuida,’ ‘Salsipuedes,’ ‘Santa y Andres,’ ‘Sharing Stella,’ and ‘Casa Blanca,’” said co-founder Patricia Martin, who added: “It is a kind of multinational, heterogeneous and iconoclastic professional fraternity. Alfredo and I have known many of them since they were students and it is a great pleasure to be able to work with them now from a business perspective.”

“Luis,” by the Dominican Republic’s Archie Lopez, who’s behind some of the biggest blockbusters in the country, dwells on a chief of police who struggles to control his wayward teenage son.

Carlos Lechuga’s “Santa y Andres,” about an unlikely friendship between a revolutionary and the gay prisoner she’s been assigned to guard, has been banned in Cuba but won a string of awards worldwide.

Set in 1845 Chile, “Ausencia” (“Absence”) is a love triangle drama currently in post-production by Liu Marino and Claudio Marcone, which, based on true events, follows a pioneering woman writer Carmen Arriagadas, who is torn between her husband and a famous painter with whom she has been corresponding for the past 10 years.

“Mi Mundial” (“Home Team”), an Uruguay-Argentina-Brazil co-production, is Carlos Morelli’s coming-of-age soccer drama based on the bestseller by former Uruguayan soccer player, Daniel Baldi, which won the main Work-in-Progress Award at the 2017 Guadalajara Festival.

“From its inception, Habanero has always bet on emerging cinema and for that reason our policy is to participate in work-in-progress programs as we do in Guadalajara, Ventana Sur and Havana,” said Calvino. “There is a lot of talent to discover and new cinemas that are beginning to consolidate, such as, at the moment, that of the Dominican Republic. We are interested in being part of it.”