Guillermo del Toro To Godfather Sitges As Fest Hits 50

Guillermo del Toro will godfather this October’s milestone edition of the Sitges’ Catalonia Intl. Fantastic Film Festival as the fantasy-genre fest celebrates its 50th edition and genre films gain ever greater mainstream acceptance.

“Despite relatively small budgets, Jordan Peele’s ‘Get Out,’ M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Split’ and James Wan’s ‘The Conjuring’ have smashed the $200 million mark in worldwide box office. That didn’t happen years ago,” said fest director Angel Sala.

For Del Toro, godfathering is a debt repaid. “Sitges was, in my mind as a young filmmaker, the Mecca,” he recalled. “Being there with my first film, ‘Cronos,’ and winning the Maria Prize, was a giant boost. Later, receiving the lifetime achievement award, I felt similarly reinvigorated and went on to create ‘Pan’s Labyrinth.’”

Del Toro added: “I keep going back to Sitges to restructure, create and meet key collaborators [like Antonio Trashorras or DDT FX]. A festival can have an intimate relationship with a filmmaker’s creative story and energies.”

Certainly, as a platform for Catalan auteur genre production — arguably Europe’s strongest smart-genre strain — it has played a crucial role connecting iconic creators.

Now directing the next, yet-to-be titled “Jurassic World” sequel, J.A. Bayona said he first met del Toro when the latter presented “Cronos” at Sitges. “Years later, in the same festival corridors, we closed the deal to produce ‘The Orphanage,’ my first movie. Coming back to Sitges is coming back home.”

Launched in 1968 as the 1st Intl. Week of Fantastic Cinema, Sitges and a bastion of modern film freedoms under arcane dictator Francisco Franco, Sitges also proved an early champion of Asian auteur genre cinema in Europe.

“Not only is the backdrop of the cityscape magnificent, the audiences are filled with admiration for the filmed arts. This festival is a truly meaningful one for us filmmakers,” said Japanese director Takashi Miike, whose “Blade of the Immortal” is playing in Cannes.

More than anything, however, Sitges has served as a late-night film school for great future genre directors. “Since my childhood, Sitges has been an inspiration as a spectator and then filmmaker; it’s a main part of what I am as a director,” said Jaume Balaguero (“[REC]”).