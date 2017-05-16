Gravitas Ventures Buys Documentary ‘Kim Dotcom: Caught in the Web’

Gravitas Ventures has secured U.S. as well as the foreign sales rights to territories outside North America for the documentary “Kim Dotcom: Caught in the Web,” which follows the notorious internet hacker, Variety has learned exclusively.

Gravitas announced the deal on Tuesday on the eve of the opening of the Cannes Film Festival, where it will be selling international rights.

Dotcom was born Kim Schmitz in Germany and moved to New Zealand with his family in 2012. Dotcom was raided and arrested by the New Zealand police that year and has been fighting extradition to the U.S. ever since. Charges against him include copyright infringement, racketeering, conspiracy, fraud, and money laundering as he and three co-defendants could face up to 80 years in prison.

Dotcom maintains that his Megaupload platform was merely providing a service, and under current copyright law, he is not responsible for the actions of its millions of users. The documentary includes interviews with Dotcom and his ex-wife Mona Dotcom, Glenn Greenwald, Dotcom’s chief global counsel Ira Rothken, Larry Lessig, Gabriella Coleman, Jonathan Taplin, Edward Snowden, Julian Assange, Jimmy Wales, MPAA’s Steve Fabrizio, and Moby.

The film had its world premiere at SXSW in March. Gravitas is working with the producers to align the film for an Aug. 22 release in the U.S. and other markets. “We were drawn to this fascinating documentary because love or hate Kim Dotcom, it is hard to take your eyes off this iconoclastic renegade,” said Gravitas CEO and founder Nolan Gallagher.

“Kim Dotcom: Caught in the Web” was written and directed by Annie Goldson (“Brother Number One”). Alexander Behse produced. Gallagher negotiated the deal for Gravitas with Nate Bolotin of XYZ Films on behalf of Behse.