Grangel Studio Boards ‘Dinogames,’ from Moonbite Games and Dream Team Concept (EXCLUSIVE)

ANNECY, France – – Barcelona-based Grangel Studio will assume the character design on transmedia project “Dino Games,” set to be pitched Friday at an Annecy MIFA market Transmedia showcase, DinoGames director Carlos Fernández de Vigo (“Memoirs of a Man in Pajamas”) announced at Annecy.

Founded by brothers Carlos and Jordi Grangel, this multimedia studio has worked on character design for movies such as Genndy Tartakovsky’s “Hotel Transylvania,” Dean DeBlois and Chris Sanders’ “How to Train Your Dragon,” Mark Osborne and John Stevenson’s “Kung Fu Panda” and Eric Darnell and Tom McGrath’s “Madagascar.”

Carlos Grangel took an Annie Prize for outstanding character sesign in an animated feature production for Kelly Asbury and Lorna Cook’ “Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron.” He has received other nominations for Tim Burton and Mike Johnson’s “Corpse Bride” and Bibo Bergeron, Vicky Jenso and Rob Letterman’ “Shark Tale.”

“DinoGames” includes a 3D animated TV series, a feature, a MMORPG (Massively Multi-Player Online Role-Playing Game) and a VR game. It is produced by Vigo’s Moonbite Games and Jordi Mendieta’s Dream Team Concept. Lorena Ares co-directs, acting also as animation director. Ángel de la Cruz, a scribe on Ignacio Ferreras’ “Wrinkles,” will serve as lead scriptwriter.

Targeting children and families, “DinoGames” presents siblings Cody and Vera and their friends enjoying their favorite VR video game. The adventure starts when they are magically transported to the DinoGames universe via their VR headsets, the two worlds connecting through a portal.

“Any character or story capable of appealing for audiences will be much more interesting if offered via different transmedia perspectives, allowing the viewer or user to make a choice about the way to connect with the story,” Fernandez de Vigo said, explaining that the permanent goal when developing the game was to lead the viewer from one platform to another.

Cody, one of the main characters in the feature has a DinoPet named Prickles (pictured).

“Like many children, Cody fears the dark and suddenly he discovers that Prickles is luminescent. By reinforcing the emotional link between them, Prickles becomes Cody’s perfect companion for adventures. These kind of strategies offer transmedia possibilities to an IP,” Fernandez de Vigo added.