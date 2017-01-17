Barbara Kopple’s documentary “This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous” has been set for a Feb. 8 launch on YouTube Red, Variety has learned exclusively.

As previously announced, the film will have its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival as an official selection of the Festival’s Documentary Premiere section. The film will also have a week-long limited theatrical engagement in New York at the IFC Center and at the Laemmle Music Hall in Beverly Hills on Feb. 3.

“This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous” portrays the journey of Gigi Lazzarato, who began life as Gregory Lazzarato and posted beauty and fashion videos to YouTube from her bedroom before coming out as a transgender female to an audience of millions. She currently has more than 2.1 million YouTube subscribers and over 7.1 million combined platform followers.

“The team poured their hearts into the creation of this timely and moving documentary, and we are thrilled to share ‘This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous’ with the world,” said Susanne Daniels, Global Head of Original Content for YouTube. “Gigi’s story explores one of today’s most relevant social issues, and through Barbara Kopple’s powerful vision, we will feature nuanced documentarian storytelling and a rare look at Gigi’s incredible life journey. This film represents acceptance and belonging, and reminds us all about the meaning of love and family.”

Kopple won an Academy Award in 1976 for “Harlan County, USA” about a Kentucky miners’ strike, and in 1991 for “American Dream,” the story of the Hormel Foods strike in Minnesota. Her other films include “Miss Sharon Jones!,” “Running From Crazy,” “Dixie Chicks: Shut Up & Sing” and “Wild Man Blues.”

The film is a YouTube Red production. It was executive produced by SelectNext’s Adam Wescott and Scott Fisher, as well as Ian Sander and Kim Moses of Sander/Moses Productions.

“I am so excited to finally share this passion project with all of my supporters,” said Gigi Gorgeous. “It is a side of myself that I have kept very close to my heart and am so blessed to have found a team that is just as passionate about this film as I am. I hope by sharing my story others will walk away from this film with a stronger sense of understanding and acceptance.”