Gay Cruise Documentary ‘Dream Boat’ Lands at Strand for U.S.

Courtesy of Berlin Film Festival

Strand Releasing has acquired U.S. rights for Tristan Ferland Milewski’s documentary “Dream Boat” from Cinephil, Variety has learned exclusively.

The documentary has its West Coast premiere on July 12 and 13 at the upcoming edition of Outfest. The film premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival in February.

The film centers on a cruise ship full of gay men, and follows five men from five countries on a quest for connection and freedom. The five men on the ship are natives of Austria, France, India, Palestine, and Poland. International waters provide the opportunity for them to share their hopes and dreams while celebrating their lives without judgement.

Strand plans for a late summer/early fall release this year.

“After docking in European harbors, Berlin, Paris, and Sheffield, I’m thrilled our ‘Dream Boat’ is now traveling under the Strand Releasing flag to a US audiences,” said producer Christian Beetz. “‘Dream Boat’ is already connecting people around the globe and is a reminder that perhaps the most important thing in life is love.”

The film was produced by Gebrueder Beetz Filmproduktion. The deal was done between Jon Gerrans of Strand Releasing and Philippa Kowarsky of Cinephil.

“We’re thrilled to have this exciting documentary for our library and launch it at Outfest for the West Coast premiere,” said Gerrans.

