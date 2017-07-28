Flint Water Crisis Documentary in the Works From ‘You’ve Been Trumped’ Filmmaker

“You’ve Been Trumped” filmmaker Anthony Baxter is planning a feature documentary on the three-year-old water crisis in Flint, Mich.

Baxter made the announcement Friday at the Traverse City Film Festival in Michigan, where he showed 20 minutes of footage. The project will be made through the Imaginary Forces company, which produced the Emmy-nominated documentary “Sonic Sea,” and Scotland-based Montrose Pictures.

The crisis stems from the drinking water source for the city of Flint being changed from treated water from Lake Huron to the Flint River. As a result, more than 100,000 residents were potentially exposed to high levels of lead in the drinking water.

Imaginary Forces co-founder Peter Frankfurt said, “This is an urgently needed documentary. Imaginary Forces is good at expressing complex ideas in simple and affecting ways. We want the world to connect with what happened and what’s still happening in Flint. Anthony is telling a powerful and important story and we are glad to take part in this film.”

Baxter’s credits include “You’ve Been Trumped Too,” “The Dark Side of the Green,” and “A Dangerous Game.” The two “Trumped” films detailed the resistance in Scotland to Trump building a golf course.

“We thought it important to tell this story from the eyes of the residents, not the politicians and celebrities who come and go in Flint on a regular basis,” Baxter said. “It’s a riveting story about the breakdown of trust, and one that has huge resonance and relevance in today’s America.”

Imaginary Forces’ co-founder Chip Houghton said, “When Anthony came to us with hundreds of hours of extraordinary footage filmed over years, and relayed the responsibility he felt to tell these stories, we were immediately on board. By the time ‘Flint’ hits movie theaters, it will have been three years in the making. It’s a ticking clock for all of us and this story represents both the best and worst of who we are as a nation.”

“Sonic Sea,” which focuses on noise pollution, is up for three Emmys this year including best nature documentary, outstanding graphic design and art direction, and outstanding music and sound.