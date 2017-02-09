FilmSharks Intl. has acquired “A Stroke of Luck,” a Warner Bros. Spain release from director Nacho G. Velilla.

“Luck,” which was released on Dec. 2, 2016, grossed $10.8 million, making it the second-biggest Spanish release of the year. It’s Velilla’s follow-up to his hit “No Manches Frida,” which grossed $11.5 million in the U.S. and Canada for Lionsgate’s Pantelion last year, making it the second biggest foreign-language release in the U.S. in 2016. “No Manches Frida” also earned $11.8 million in Mexico.

Headed by Guido Rud, Buenos Aires-based FilmSharks will introduce “A Stroke of Luck” to buyers at Berlin.

Deal is also the first between FilmSharks and Atresmedia Cine, the production-acquisitions arm of broadcast network Atresmedia Group, which produced “Luck” with Aparte Producciones.

Starring Carmen Machi (“Talk To Her”) and Arturo Valls (“Caiga Quien Caiga”), “A Stroke of Luck” turns on near-bankrupt village in the sticks that wins millions in Spain’s lottery. That causes more problems than it solves.