Film News Roundup: Jay Duplass, Edie Falco Drama ‘Outside In’ Gets 2018 Release

In today’s film news roundup, the Jay Duplass and Edie Falco drama “Outside In” gets a theatrical release, and “Wonderstruck” actress Millicent Simmonds lands a role in John Krasinski and Emily Blunt’s “A Quiet Place.”

ACQUISITION

The Orchard has acquired worldwide rights to Lynn Shelton’s drama “Outside In,” starring Jay Duplass and Edie Falco, with plans for a release in early 2018.

Producers are Mel Eslyn and Lacey Leavitt. “Outside In” marks the eighth collaboration between between Duplass Brothers Productions and The Orchard.

Shelton directed “Outside In” from script she co-wrote with Jay Duplass. Falco plays a high school teacher and Duplass portrays her ex-student, as they explore a relationship after his release from a 20-year prison sentence. The film will premiere next month at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Shelton’s directing credits include “Humpday,” “Your Sister’s Sister” and “Laggies.” Duplass is currently starring on the Amazon series “Transparent,” producing the HBO anthology series “Room 104.” He and Falco recent appeared together in the indie film “Landline.”

The deal was negotiated with The Orchard by ICM Partners on behalf of the filmmakers.

CASTINGS

Young actress Millicent Simmonds will join the cast of Paramount and Platinum Dunes’ upcoming thriller “A Quiet Place,” Variety has learned exclusively.

She will play opposite John Krasinski and Emily Blunt as their daughter. Noah Jupe will be playing the brother.

Simmonds made her feature film debut opposite Julianne Moore in Todd Haynes’ “Wonderstruck,” which premiered in May at the Cannes Film Festival and will screen at Telluride and the New York Film Festival before premiering nationwide on Oct. 20 through Amazon Studios and Roadside Attractions.

Variety featured Simmonds in its 2017 Hollywood Young Impact Report: Up Next, noting her talent combined with her advocacy for deaf actors. She is deaf and communicates by using American Sign Language and signed an emotional tribute to Haynes at the film’s press conference.

Paramount has yet to release any plot details on “A Quiet Place” but it’s believed to be set on a farm and feature a supernatural element. Simmonds is repped by Paradigm.

—

Madeline Carroll is set to star in the family adventure film “Pistachio” from Taylor & Dodge, Variety has learned exclusively.

The film centers on a young girl and her friend who team up against two local boys in the country on an epic horseback riding adventure. Anna Elizabeth James will direct with shooting starting this month.

Carroll is coming off filming “I Can Only Imagine”, which was recently acquired by Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions, and previously starred in Rob Reiner’s “The Magic of Belle Isle.”

Cassi Thomson and Manolo Vergara are also starring. Carroll and Thomson are both repped at Innovative. Vergara is repped by UTA + Latin World Entertainment.

EXECUTIVE APPOIINTMENTS

Lionsgate has named 30-year industry procurement veteran Leon Pilosof to the newly created position of Senior Vice President and head of procurement.

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Barge made the announcement Thursday. Pilosof had a 16-year executive tenure at Warner Bros., most recently serving as the studio’s VP of global sourcing. He will report to Barge.

The appointment comes following Lionsgate’s $4 billion acquisition of premium cabler Starz in December. Pilosof has been charged with spearheading cost savings initiatives across the newly-combined company. He’s responsible for identifying opportunities to pool resources, eliminate duplicative vendor relationships, and implement cost synergies across all business units.

Pilosof previously had executive stints at Times Mirror Company and the Los Angeles Times.

—

Morgan Spurlock’s Warrior Poets has hired Samantha Kevitch as Vice President of business affairs, Variety has learned exclusively.

She had been at Above Average Productions, where she was Director of Business and Legal Affairs. In her new role, Kevitch will oversee all business affairs functions, lead strategy, structure and negotiations on all development and production deals for Warrior Poets’ films, digital series, and television programs.

Prior to joining Above Average, she worked at Condé Nast Entertainment.