Ethan Hawke and Noomi Rapace will star in the thriller “Stockholm” with production starting in April.

“Stockholm” is written and directed by Robert Budreau. Sierra/Affinity is handling international sales and will offer it to buyers for the first time at the European Film Market in Berlin at the Berlin Film Festival.

Scott Aversano and Will Russell-Shapiro will executive produce and oversee the thriller via the Aversano Films banner along with Jason Blum at Blumhouse Productions. Nicholas Tabarrok will produce through his Darius Films banner, with Budreau via his Lumanity banner, and Jonathan Bronfman at his JoBro Productions banner.William Santor, John Hills and Andrew Chang-Sang are also executive producing for financier Productivity Media.

The project is based on the 1973 bank heist and hostage crisis in Stockholm that was documented in the 1974 New Yorker article “The Bank Drama” written by Daniel Lang. Hostages bonded with their captors and turned against the authorities, giving rise to the psychological phenomenon known as “Stockholm syndrome.”

“‘Stockholm’ will offer moviegoers a raw glimpse into intense events that transpired over four decades ago coining a psychological condition that still intrigues the world today,” said Jonathan Kier, Sierra/Affinity’s President of international sales and distribution.

Hawke and Budreau worked together following the recent Chet Baker biopic “Born to Be Blue.” Hawke received an Oscar nomination in 2015 for “Boyhood.”

Rapace starred in the Swedish “Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” trilogy and in “Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows.”

Budreau is currently developing a TV series adaptation of the short story “Consumers” by Dennis Lehane.

Hawke is represented by CAA, MGMT Entertainment and attorney George Sheanshang; Rapace is represented by CAA, Magnolia Entertainment, and attorney Howard Fishman; Budreau is represented by APA and The Sanford Ehrlich Company.