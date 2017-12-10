 Dubai Film Connection Announces Arab Projects Prizewinners of 2017 Edition

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The Dubai fest’s Dubai Film Connection co-production market has announced the winners of $60,000 worth of film funding prizes, the most lucrative of which went to “The Syrians,” a creative documentary project by Tunisian multidisciplinary artist Mohamed Ismail Louti, aka Ismaël (pictured), about displaced Syrians living in Lebanon.

“The Syrians” won the DFC’s $25,000 DIFF nod and also scooped an invitation to attend the Tribeca Film Institute for curated pitching sessions during that fest as well as a nomination for the next round of Germany’s Robert Bosch Stiftung foundation’s cash prizes.

Jordanian writer and producer Bassel Ghandour’s “The Alleys,” about a hustling taxi driver who is trying to conceal a forbidden romance in a heavily populated East Amman neighborhood, and the film’s producer Rula Nasser, scored an invite to the Sorfond Pitching Forum, held during the Films from the South Festival in Oslo, on top of the Cinescape/Front Row Award worth $10,000.

Four producers of DFC projects who won complimentary accreditation to the prestigious Producers Network at Cannes are: Haider Rashid (“Europa”); Jessica Landt (“I Dreamt Of Empire”); Nayla Al Khaja (“Animal”) and Anissa Daoud (“God Bless Buddies”).

Dubai Film Connection Award Winners – 2017

DIFF Award – $25,000

Winning Project: The Syrians

Director: Mohamed Ismail Laouti

Producer: Willy Rolle

ART Award – $10,000

Winning Project: You Will Die at Twenty

Director: Amjad Abu Alala

Producer: Hossam Elouan

Hideaway Entertainment Award – $10,000

Winning Project: The Unwanted

Director: Anwar Boulifa

Producer: Bertrand Faivre

Cinescape/Front Row Award – $10,000

Winning Project: The Alleys

Director: Bassel Ghandour

Producer: Rula Nasser

Centre National du Cinema (CNC) Award – Euros 5,000 ($5,850)

Winning project: Dirty, Difficult, Dangerous

Director: Wissam Charaf

Producer: Charlotte Vincent