Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candace Bergen Join Indie Comedy ‘Book Club’

In a pre-Cannes deal, Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, and Candice Bergen have signed on to the independent comedy “Book Club.

Bill Holderman is making his directorial debut, helming from a script he co-wrote with Erin Simms. June Pictures’ Andrew Duncan and Alex Saks will produce with Holderman and Simms.

Bloom will handle international sales and introduce the film to buyers at the Cannes Film Festival this month with WME Global representing domestic rights.

“Book Club” centers on four lifelong friends in their 60s who read “Fifty Shades of Grey” in their monthly book club and have their lives forever changed — even though this is not the type of book they typically read.

Holderman co-wrote the screenplay for “A Walk in the Woods” with Rick Kerb.

Keaton recently starred with Brendan Gleeson in the independent drama “Hampstead,” portraying an American widow who finds unexpected love with a man living wild on Hampstead Heath when they take on the developers who want to destroy his home.

Fonda stars with Lily Tomlin in the Netflix series “Grace and Frankie.” She’s been nominated for six Academy Awards, winning for “Klute” and “Coming Home.”

Bergen was seen in Warren Beatty’s “Rules Don’t Apply.” She won five Emmys for “Murphy Brown.” The news about “Book Club” was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.