Darren Aronofsky, Jennifer Lawrence Talk ‘mother!’ Which Divides Venice

VENICE, Italy — Darren Aronofsky on Tuesday surprised the Venice Film Festival press corps who reacted with a mix of cheers and boos to his bold horror tale “mother!” which is centred on a creepy submissive, and explosive, dynamic between Jennifer Lawrence, who plays the title character, and her poet husband called Him, played by Javier Bardem.

The film certainly marks a novelty for the edgy U.S. director who is a Lido aficionado. His “The Wrestler” won the 2008 Golden Lion, “Black Swan” also premiered in Venice, as did “The Fountain.” And Aronofsky headed the festival’s main jury in 2011.

“It was a a strange experience: most of my films take many many years to come to life — ‘Black Swan’ was 10 years, ‘Noah’ was 20 years — and this film happened in five days,” he said.

“It came out of living on this planet and sort of seeing what’s happening around us and not being able to do anything…I just had a lot of rage and anger and I wanted to channel it into one emotion; into one feeling. In 5 days I wrote the first version of the script…It just sort of poured out of me,” Aronofsky added.

He then showed it to Jennifer Lawrence who “was really excited about that idea. And suddenly we were making a movie.”

Aronofsky went on to note that “The entire purpose of ‘mother!’ is that it’s a mystery; it’s constantly surprising the audience. You don’t know where it’s going to go. We didn’t want to make the audience feel safe, because Jennifer’s character in the movie never feels safe. Jennifer’s character is constantly trying to figure out what’s happening to her…It was always about bringing the audience into mother!’s point-of view, because I wanted the audience to experience mother! and her take on this invasion that was happening to her, because that was the point of the movie.”

The film was greatly inspired by Louis Bunuel’s surreal drama “The Exterminating Angel,” about a group of high-society friends who find themselves unable to leave a mansion where they had gathered for dinner. Another important source for “mother!” is 1970’s feminist literature cornerstone “Woman and Nature” by Susan Griffin, the director pointed out.

Lawrence said her central role in the pic “was a completely different character from anything I’d done before,” adding that: “it was also a completely different side of myself that I wasn’t in touch with and I didn’t really know yet…It was the most I’ve ever had to pull out of myself.”

Bardem who plays her self-centred celebrity feel-good husband joked that “Basically I’m very narcissistic myself, and that’s why he [Aronofsky] called me. He noted that its multilayered and “there are many readings to this movie” one aspect of it being that “it’s about the relation between a creator and his creation: call it a piece of writing or a house, or the earth itself.”

Michelle Pfeiffer, who plays the invasive wife of a horrific fan of the poet, said she saw her character “actually as Jennifer’s guardian angel.”

“She shows up an awakens her in a way…She immediately senses that there is trouble in paradise: I think she is trying to help her,” she added.

That’s open to interpretation. What’s sure is that, throughout this highly original chiller, Lawrence’s ‘mother!’ character could certainly use some help.