Danny Pudi Comedy ‘Tiger Hunter’ Gets Fall Release

Shout! Factory has acquired North American rights to Lena Khan’s immigrant comedy “The Tiger Hunter,” starring Danny Pudi, from Red Sea Media.

Shout! Factory plans a strategic rollout across multiple platforms, beginning with a theatrical launch this fall. The film had its world premiere at the Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival on April 21, 2016, and won the grand jury prize for narrative feature.

Pudi stars as clever young Indian who travels to 1970s America to become an engineer in order to impress his childhood crush and live up to the legacy of his father — a legendary tiger hunter back home. When his job falls through, he takes a low-end job and joins with a gang of oddball friends in hopes of convincing his childhood sweetheart that he’s far more successful than he truly is.

Khan directed from a script she wrote with Sameer Gardezi (“Modern Family”). Producers are Megha Kadakia, Lena Khan and Nazia Khan. Executive producers are Alan Pao, Danny Pudi and Nadeem Siddiqi.

The film also stars Jon Heder, Rizwan Manji, Karen David, Sam Page, Iqbal Theba, Parvesh Cheena, Michael McMillan and Kevin Pollak.

“‘The Tiger Hunter’ is a big-hearted, dimensional comedy about a love-struck and ambitious immigrant who learns what it means to be a success,” said Jordan Fields of Shout! Factory. “With Lena’s film it was love at first sight. The humor is knowing, the cast is charming and the story is nothing if not timely.”

The film deal was negotiated by Jordan Fields for Shout! Factory and Roman Kopelevich on behalf of Red Sea Media, Inc.