‘One Less God’ Wins Top Prize at Dances With Films

“One Less God” took home the grand jury prize for best feature at Dances With Films on Sunday at the TCL Chinese Theatre. “Eliza Sherman’s Revenge” received an honorable mention. The top prize for short went to “La Sirena,” with honorable mentions going to “Women With an Editing Bench” and “Confection.”

“One Less God,” directed by Lliam Worthington, centers around a terrorist takeover of a hotel in India, based on true events.

“ ‘One Less God’ is one of the most masterful works we’ve seen come out of the Australian independent scene,” said DWF co-founders Michael Trent and Leslee Scallon. “It is powerfully relevant considering today’s headlines and we were honored to have the opportunity of presenting it to the world at this year’s festival.”

The audience awards were handed to shorts and features along with music videos and danced-themed films, TV pilots and web series.

The festival, which ran June 1-11, showed 193 films including the world premiere of “Austin Found.”

The festival also includes Dance With Kidz!, which screens films directed by and for kids and Dance With Pilots, which incorporates new web pilots and television series.

Pictured: “One Less God” team Joel Hagen, producer; Georgina Veneziani, associate producer; Lliam Worthington, writer-director-producer; Nelson Lau, co-producer/executive producer; and Maren Smith, producer.