Czech That Film Festival to Travel
The sixth edition of the Czech That Film Festival opens Friday with Karlovy Vary fest winner “The Teacher” unspooling at Laemmle’s Monica Film Center. The screening will be preceded by a reception to kick off the 15-city traveling festival, which will visit New York; San Francisco; Seattle; Chicago; Washington, D.C.; Dallas and Austin, Texas; Little Rock, Ark.; Toronto; Denver; Portland, Ore.; Minneapolis; Salt Lake City; and Atlanta. The fest runs March 23-April 17.

Zuzana Maurery took the lead actress prize for “The Teacher” at Karlovy Vary last year.

A selection of critically acclaimed Czech films will unspool during the festival, including Milos Forman’s “Fireman’s Ball,” Ivan Passer’s “Intimate Lighting” and Filip Renc’s “Devil’s Mistress.” Also playing will be stop-motion animated feature “Little From the Fish Shop,” a retelling of the “Little Mermaid.”

The films will be accompanied by Czech talent including Passer, Renc and Radek Bajgar.

Additionally, Czech That has partnered with iShorts Film Festival to show a selection of shorts.

For tickets and more information, visit czechthatfilm.com

 

