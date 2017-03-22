The sixth edition of the Czech That Film Festival opens Friday with Karlovy Vary fest winner “The Teacher” unspooling at Laemmle’s Monica Film Center. The screening will be preceded by a reception to kick off the 15-city traveling festival, which will visit New York; San Francisco; Seattle; Chicago; Washington, D.C.; Dallas and Austin, Texas; Little Rock, Ark.; Toronto; Denver; Portland, Ore.; Minneapolis; Salt Lake City; and Atlanta. The fest runs March 23-April 17.

Zuzana Maurery took the lead actress prize for “The Teacher” at Karlovy Vary last year.

A selection of critically acclaimed Czech films will unspool during the festival, including Milos Forman’s “Fireman’s Ball,” Ivan Passer’s “Intimate Lighting” and Filip Renc’s “Devil’s Mistress.” Also playing will be stop-motion animated feature “Little From the Fish Shop,” a retelling of the “Little Mermaid.”

The films will be accompanied by Czech talent including Passer, Renc and Radek Bajgar.

Additionally, Czech That has partnered with iShorts Film Festival to show a selection of shorts.

For tickets and more information, visit czechthatfilm.com