“Chronicle” star Alex Russell has come on board the sci-fi thriller “Attach” with Chris Gorak directing from his own script.

Adam Schroeder, whose producing credits include “Chronicle” and “Sleepy Hollow,” will produce under his Adam Schroeder Entertainment banner alongside Rob Paris (“The Blackcoat’s Daughter”) of Paris Film. Highland Film Group will handle international sales, and introduce to buyers next week at the Berlin Film Festival. UTA Independent will rep the U.S. rights.

Russell will portray a star athlete who undergoes an experimental surgery that permanently attaches a cutting-edge bionic arm and leg to his body after he loses his own in a car accident. But when he realizes the advanced intelligent prosthetics may have a destructive mind of their own, he begins a desperate fight to save himself and everyone around him.

“We’re going to explore the most current and innovative science and technology in this film,” said Schroeder. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to be a part of Chris Gorak’s provocative vision and distinctive worldview.”

Gorak made his directorial debut at the 2006 Sundance Film Festival with “Right at Your Door” and directed “The Darkest Hour,” starring Emile Hirsch, Max Minghella and Joel Kinnaman. His credits as an art director and production designer include: “Taken,” “Fight Club,” “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas,” “Tombstone,” “Blade: Trinity” and “Minority Report.”

Russell’s credits include “Wasted on the Young” and Joseph Kosinski’s upcoming “Granite Mountain,” starring Jeff Bridges, Josh Brolin and Miles Teller, and Greg McLean’s thriller “Jungle,” co-starring Daniel Radcliffe.

Russell is represented by UTA and Mosaic. Gorak is represented by UTA.