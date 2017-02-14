Celeste Desjardins will star in dystopian science-fiction action movie “Skate God” with Alexander Garcia directing from his own script, Variety has learned exclusively.

The film is set in a dystopian universe, and centered on a skater who realizes that he is the descendant of a Greek God. Luke Benward is portraying the skater. Desjardins will play the goddess love interest in the film.

Peter Fonda, Ryan Cooper, Evan Ross and Lolita Davidovich are also starring along with several yet-to-be-announced names from the world of skateboarding.

The film is being produced by Garcia’s Multi-Valence Productions banner alongside Anne Stimac and Autumn Bailey Productions, which produced “Blackbird” with Isaiah Washington. Producers plan to shoot in Los Angeles in the late spring.

Desjardins starred in “Lost and Found” and has appeared in the “Taken” TV series.

Vision Films made a deal recently with Amac Placement for Sony to handle DVD and VOD release. “Skate God” is being handled by Amac at the Berlin Film Festival for theatrical and foreign markets.

Stimac’s credits include “Lee Daniels, The Butler,” “Half to Death,” “We Are Your Friends” and “A Madea Christmas.”

Desjardins is managed by Capstone Talent Management and repped by Gersh. Garcia is repped by the Michael Abrams Group. Benward is repped by CESD.