‘Cars 3’ Media Event in Cannes Canceled Following Manchester Bombing

A champagne reception in Cannes to promote Pixar’s “Cars 3” was canceled Tuesday in response to the deadly bombing in Manchester, England.

“In the wake of last night’s tragic attack, and out of respect for the casualties and all of those impacted, we are not moving forward with today’s promotional activities,” a publicist for the event said.

The suicide bombing Monday night at a concert by Ariana Grande killed 22 people and injured 59.

The “Cars 3” event was planned for late Tuesday afternoon at the posh InterContinental Carlton Cannes Hotel. Car-racing champion Lewis Hamilton was expected to attend.

Security at Cannes has been tight throughout the festival, with bag searches and metal detection at the Palais and barriers on sidewalks.