Solution, VMI Worldwide to Launch VOD Genre Group at Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

International sales-production companies the Solution Entertainment Group and VMI Worldwide have joined forces to establish a VOD genre group.

The untitled partnership was announced Thursday by Myles Nestel and Lisa Wilson of the Solution and Andre Relis of VMI Worldwide. The alliance will launch at the Cannes Film Festival, which opens May 17, with the companies rolling the VOD genre slate at The Grand Hotel Cormoran II.

The new group will focus on developing high-quality genre-themed films that the companies will co-produce and co-finance for VOD distribution. The Solution and VMI will continue to operate separately as independent production, financing and sales companies, but will also use their new strategic alliance to sell through their library over the upcoming years.

Lisa Wilson, co-founder and partner of the Solution, will maintain sales for the company and JD Beaufils, head of sales at VMI Worldwide, will continue to manage sales for VMI’s slate.

The deal was negotiated by Craig Chapman and Nestel for The Solution with Relis for VMI Worldwide.

The Solution’s Cannes slate includes “Killerman,” starring Liam Hemsworth; “The Man Who Invented Xmas,” starring Dan Stevens; “Lizzie Borden,” starring Kristen Stewart and Chloe Sevigny; “Kodachrome,” starring Ed Harris, Jason Sudeikis and Elizabeth Olsen; and “Mara,”starring Olga Kurylenko.

VMI Worldwide’s Cannes slate includes “The Humanity Bureau,” starring Nicolas Cage; “The Recall,” starring Wesley Snipes and RJ Mitte; “Numb, at the Edge of the End,” starring Hayden Christensen and Harvey Keitel; and “Brave New Jersey,” starring Anna Camp, Tony Hale and Heather Burns.

The Solution was founded in 2012 while VMI Worldwide launched in 2010.