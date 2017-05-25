Cannes: Studiocanal, Universal Music Group, Terra Mater Sign Co-Development Partnership

CANNES — Vivendi-owned Studiocanal and Universal Music Group and Red Bull’s Terra Mater Film Studios have entered into a co-development partnership to produce feature films.

Studiocanal’s Ron Halpern, EVP international production & acquisitions, and Marc Robinson, president of Globe, Universal Music Group UK, closed the partnership deal with Terra Mater Film Studios CEO Walter Koehler.

With Terra Mater producing, Studiocanal will handle international distribution while Universal Music Group will handle all music partnerships – just the kind of synergies which Vivendi boss Vincent Bolloré wants to create Vivendi.

This “is an exciting moment for this group of proudly European production houses to come together. Terra Mater Film Studios has a distinct vision for developing innovative and meaningful films and we look forward to working closely with them, and our friends at Universal Music Group,” Halpern said.

Robinson added: “We are delighted to be part of this innovative alliance. Combining our respective creative strengths, knowledge and reach for the first time is an inspiring proposition.”

The world’s largest music company, UMG announced some days ago a huge licensing agreement to distribute its music catalogue in China.

“We each hold a shared belief in the films we would like to make together and I can’t wait to bring these ideas to fruition through our co-development partnership,” Koehler concluded.

Terra Mater recently produced the documentary short “The Ivory Game,” which made the Academy Award short list, as well as the innovative science fiction project “Mindgamers.”

The ambitious agreement continues the paradigm shift away from distribution and into production, including high-profile international projects, currently taking place at Studiocanal. CEO Didier Lupfer told recently Variety that the studio expects to put 10-11 international English-language features into production this year.

With forthcoming movies such as Liam Neeson’s “Hard Powder,” “The Tracking of A Russian Spy” and Rosamund Pike’s “Radioactive,” the latter two big hits at this years Cannes, Studiocanal, Europe’s biggest producer and distributor of film and TV, continues to look to key production partners in Europe to fire up its production volume. Terra Mater joins Working Title, David Heyman and Aardman Animations – illustrious company.