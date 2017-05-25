Roman Polanski Joins Leading Polish Filmmakers at Cannes Celebration

The Polish Film Institute and the Polish Filmmakers Assn. hosted a party, titled Polish Cinema Opening Night, at the Cannes Film Festival this week to celebrate the achievements of Polish cinema.

Among the guests at La Plage Du Rado were Polish filmmakers Roman Polanski, Agnieszka Holland, Krzysztof Zanussi and Jerzy Skolimowski. The event followed a screening of Andrzej Wajda’s “Man of Iron” in Cannes Classics.

Other guests included Polish filmmakers Malgorzata Szumowska and Tomasz Wasilewski, Oscar-winning producer Ewa Puszczynska, the European Film Academy’s director Marion Doering, and Piers Handling, director and chief executive officer of Toronto Film Festival.

The hosts were Magdalena Sroka, the general director the Polish Film Institute, and Jacek Bromski, the president of the Polish Filmmakers Assn. They were joined by Andrzej Szumowski, president of the Polish Vodka Assn. and a senior executive at Wyborowa, the event’s sponsors.

Directors Malgorzata Szumowska, Jerzy Skolimowski, and Agnieszka Holland, and Allan Starski, a production designer and art director (Photo: Agata Dabrowska)

Magdalena Sroka, the general director of the Polish Film Institute, Marion Doering, director of the European Film Academy, film director Agnieszka Holland (Photo: Agata Dabrowska)

Producer Ewa Puszczynska, director Tomasz Wasilewski, Marzena Moskal of the Polish Cultural Institute in Paris (Photo: Agata Dabrowska)

Filmmaker Malgorzata Szumowska with Andrzej Szumowski, president of the Polish Vodka Assn. (Photo: Agata Dabrowska)