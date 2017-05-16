Cannes: Paramount Pictures Promotes Syrinthia Studer

Paramount Pictures has promoted veteran executive Syrinthia Studer to executive VP of worldwide acquisitions.

The studio announced the appointment on Tuesday, the day before the opening of the Cannes Film Festival. Studer will begin her new role at the festival. The promotion was announced jointly by Marc Evans, president of the motion picture group, and Bob Buchi, president of worldwide home media distribution, to whom Studer will dually report.

Studer will be in charge of acquiring films for theatrical release reporting to Evans. Recently released acquisition titles from Paramount include “Arrival” from director Denis Villeneuve; “Florence Foster Jenkins” from director Stephen Frears; and “Suburbicon” from director George Clooney. She will report to Buchi on all worldwide home media acquisitions.

Evans and Buchi said, “Syrinthia has led the charge for Paramount’s international film partnerships and acquisitions and has helped the company grow on a global scale. Her distribution and marketing efforts for the Viacom brands in the home media space were unparalleled and have provided an important integration throughout the company. We are happy to have her expand the role.”

Studer was elevated from senior VP of marketing and acquisitions for Paramount Pictures’ worldwide home media and TV licensing divisions, where she launched and managed the studio’s division focused on ancillary-driven acquisitions, overseeing the negotiation and acquisition of groundbreaking domestic and international film and distribution relationships.

She was responsible for a multi-picture relationship with IFC Films that included the home media release of the film “Boyhood. Studer also acquired “The Intervention,” “Goat,” “A.C.O.D,” “Ashby” and “Love, Rosie” and internationally distributed features including “Spotlight” for select territories.

In addition, Studer previously oversaw the marketing and distribution of home media releases from Viacom brands Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, MTV and Paramount’s Television and Digital Entertainment groups as well as cable partners CBS and Showtime.