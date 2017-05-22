Outsider, Strand Releasing Acquire U.S. on ’Tales From Mexico’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Outsider Pictures, with Strand Releasing, has acquired U.S. rights to “Tales From Mexico,” an eight-part anthology of Mexico’s historical challenges, joys and hope for renewal.

The pick-up comes as Paul Hudson’s Outsider drives into world sales on Latino titles, acquiring Spaniard Miguel del Arco’s “The Furies,” Mattias Lucchesi’s “El Pampero” and Sebastian Hiriart’s “Carroña,” tapping into a young generation of producers and directors from Mexico, Argentina and Spain.

In early sales, Versus Entertainment has taken Spain, and AZ Films closed Canada on “Mexico.”

Produced by Machete Producciones (“Leap Year,” “La jaula de oro”), “Tales From Mexico” is directed by established Mexican talent — Carlos Carrera — plus new voices: Ernesto Contreras (Sundance winner “I Dream in Another Language”) and Natalia Beristain (“The Goodbyes”). The omnibus unspools in the same room starting in 1910, from the Revolution to modern times. Violence and frustration thread many episodes.

As for the other titles that Outsider has acquired, “El Pampero,” produced by Tarea Fina (“Incident Light,” “Las Acacias”), marks Lucchessi’s follow-up to multi-laureled “Natural Sciences.”

“The Furies,” backed by “Magical Girl” producer Pedro Hernandez Santos, stars the two most talked-up Spanish actresses of their generation: “Julieta’s” Emma Suarez and “Girl’s” Barbara Lennie; “Carroña,” the third feature by Sebastian Hiriart (“A Stone Throw Away”), turns on a violent love-triangle.