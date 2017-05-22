Outsider, Strand Releasing Acquire U.S. on ’Tales From Mexico’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Chief International Correspondent @john_hopewell
Outsider, Strand Acquire U.S. on ‘Tales

As Outsider takes international on four movies

Outsider Pictures, with Strand Releasing, has acquired U.S. rights to “Tales From Mexico,” an eight-part anthology of Mexico’s historical challenges, joys and hope for renewal. 

The pick-up comes as Paul Hudson’s Outsider drives into world sales on Latino titles, acquiring Spaniard Miguel del Arco’s “The Furies,” Mattias Lucchesi’s “El Pampero” and Sebastian Hiriart’s “Carroña,” tapping into a young generation of producers and directors from Mexico, Argentina and Spain. 

In early sales, Versus Entertainment has taken Spain, and AZ Films closed Canada on “Mexico.”

Produced by Machete Producciones (“Leap Year,” “La jaula de oro”), “Tales From Mexico” is directed by established Mexican talent — Carlos Carrera — plus new voices: Ernesto Contreras (Sundance winner “I Dream in Another Language”) and Natalia Beristain (“The Goodbyes”). The omnibus unspools in the same room starting in 1910, from the Revolution to modern times. Violence and frustration thread many episodes. 

As for the other titles that Outsider has acquired, “El Pampero,” produced by Tarea Fina (“Incident Light,” “Las Acacias”), marks Lucchessi’s follow-up to multi-laureled “Natural Sciences.” 

“The Furies,” backed by “Magical Girl” producer Pedro Hernandez Santos, stars the two most talked-up Spanish actresses of their generation: “Julieta’s” Emma Suarez and “Girl’s” Barbara Lennie; “Carroña,” the third feature by Sebastian Hiriart (“A Stone Throw Away”), turns on a violent love-triangle.

 

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad