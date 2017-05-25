Cannes: Morelia Showcases Young Mexican Film Talent at Critics’ Week

A selection of three Mexican short films, demonstrative of the deep Mexican young talent pool promoted every year by the Morelia Intl. Film Festival, screen May 25 at Cannes, invited by Cannes Critics’ Week.

Taking place every Cannes since 2005, the presentation is fruit of a strategic alliance between the Morelia Festival and the Cannes Critics’ Week, giving many Mexican filmmakers the opportunity to show their shorts at Cannes.

The titles selected for this year include Alonso Ruizpalacios’ taut drama “Green,” winner of best short fiction film at the 14th Morelia Intl. Film Festival last year.

Produced by Imcine, the Mexican Film Institute, “Green” follows a silent security guard in charge of transporting other people’s millions every day who discovers he’s about to be a first-time father.

Ruizpalacios, whose debut “Gueros” was a recent international art film hit, is currently shooting his sophomore feature, “Museum,” with Gael García Bernal.

With “Juan Perros” (pictured), Rodrigo Imaz Alarcón won best short documentary film at Morelia 2016, tackling the story of a man who lives humbly in the Mexican desert.

Starring Nailea Norvind (“La otra familia”), Alejandra Villalba García’s “Microcastle,” set up at Carlos Reygadas and Jaime Romandia’s’ Taller de Cine de Mantarraya, follows a family trapped by a human-like force.

The three shorts, in some ways, reflects current Mexican cinema trends.

“’Microcastle’ is a bit like cinema inside theater, a game of illusions about reality; ‘Juan Perros’ portrays poverty in Mexico, while ‘Green’ follows a person who suffers a moment of doubt in a urban Mexico’s environment,” Morelia Festival director Daniela Michel said at Cannes.

Some 600 shorts were submitted last year to the Morelia Intl. Film Festival, a figure that rises every year by about 10%, according to Michel.

Further trends include a growing thematic variety, which, for example, allowed Morelia last year, for the first time ever, to organize a well-received shorts program about sexual diversity, Michel added.

Running Oct. 22-29, the 15th Morelia Intl. Film Festival will host a new edition of works-in-progress showcase Impulso Morelia, which is consolidating after a successful 2015 launch.