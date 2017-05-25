Cannes: Medienboard Toasts Festival Films ‘Jupiter’s Moon,’ ‘Western’

This week saw the Cannes Film Festival reception held by Medienboard, the film funding agency for the Berlin-Brandenburg region of Germany, at the Grand Hotel.

Medienboard chief Kirsten Niehuus gathered together friends and partners to celebrate the films it has backed recently, including Cannes festival films like Kornel Mundruczo’s competition entry “Jupiter’s Moon,” and Valeska Grisebach’s “Western,” which plays in Un Certain Regard.

Among the guests welcomed at the event were Mundruczo, Grisebach, veteran filmmaker Volker Schloendorff, actress Julie Delpy, “Jupiter’s Moon’s” producer Viktoria Petranyi, Stefan Arndt, one of the producers of Michael Haneke’s competition film “Happy End,” Martin Moszkowicz, producer of the “Resident Evil” franchise, and Tom Zickler, Til Schweiger’s regular production partner.

Other guests included actors Louis Hofmann, who appeared in Oscar-nominated “Land of Mine,” Stefan Konarske (“The Young Karl Marx”), Veronica Ferres, and Franz Rogowski, who appears in “Happy End” and previously starred in hit film “Victoria.”

Medienboard chief Kirsten Niehuus, filmmaker Volker Schloendorff (Photo: Courtesy of Medienboard)

Producers Martin Moszkowicz and Tom Zickler (Photo: Courtesy of Medienboard)

Team ‘Western’: Producer Jonas Dornbach, Kirsten Niehuus, director Valeska Grisebach, actor Syuleyman Alilov Letifov, producer Janine Jackowski (Photo: Courtesy of Medienboard)