Cannes Market to Unveil Winners of Cinando Movie Pitching Contest

IFC Films’ Arianna Bocco, Soda Pictures’ Eve Gabereau and Jean-Thomas Bernardini at Brazil’s Imovision will join producer Guillaume de Seille to judge pitches by 15 young sales agents at the 2nd Cinando Awards — Best Sellers Contest.

The event this evening, in collaboration with the Cannes Marché du Film, celebrate the art of film sales, a skill very much in demand as more and more movies compete for highly select theatrical openings around the world.

The rookie agents are all asked to pitch the same project, Russian Ivan I Tverdovsky’s “Jumpman,” which is set up at De Seille’s Paris-based Arizona Films. Tverdovsky has been recognized for winning a 2016 Karlovy Vary Special Jury Prize with “Zoology,” a high-concept art film about a woman who grows a tail.

An equally scathing social critique of modern Russia, but with crime thriller beats, “Jumpman” is about a man who feels no pain, so he runs a scam jumping on cars to feign accidents and extort supposedly reckless car drivers. “Jumpman” won Rotterdam’s Eurimages Co-Production Development Award, worth €20,000 ($21,800). Sales agents in Cannes will only have five minutes to pitch their projects to a predictably encouraging but far more seasoned jury.

“Sales agents never retire, they just print up new business cards,” the saying goes, however.

The participating sales agents cover a wide spectrum, from execs at classic labels, such as Celluloid Dreams, Wide and Goldcrest Films, to those at newer shingles like Indie Sales and more boutique operations, such as Mumbai’s Apricot Sky.

If comments about their jobs in their pitch applications have anything in common, however, it is a passion for their work.

The jury will announce two or three winners on Wednesday at a its 6:30 p.m. Plage des Palmes awards ceremony.

