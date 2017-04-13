The Cannes Film Festival turns 70 this year, and for its anniversary edition, the world-famous event will launch new work from American directors Sofia Coppola (“The Beguiled”), Noah Baumbach (“The Meyerowitz Stories”), and Todd Haynes (“Wonderstruck”), as well as fresh features from such world-renowned filmmakers as Michael Haneke (“Happy End”), Yorgos Lanthimos (“The Killing of a Sacred Deer”), and Andrey Zvyagintsev (“Loveless”).

Festival president Pierre Lescure and general delegate Thierry Frémaux announced 49 films from 29 countries, including 12 women directors and nine feature debuts. Among the surprises of the press conference were the inclusion of a virtual reality project from Alejandro G. Iñárritu and special presentations of two television projects, two episodes of David Lynch’s “Twin Peaks” revival and a screening of season two of Jane Campion’s “Top of the Lake.”

The festival will open with French director Arnaud Desplechin’s “Ismael’s Ghosts,” which stars Charlotte Gainsbourg and Marion Cotillard, two years after Frémaux was strongly criticized for letting the Directors’ Fortnight steal away Desplechin’s “My Golden Years.”

“There are two new players that have appeared in the last few years: Amazon and Netflix,” Frémaux said, acknowledging the unique situation the festival finds itself in these days, considering “films” that may never be released on cinema screens. The 2017 lineup includes Netflix productions “Okja” (from Bong Joon-ho) and Baumbach’s “The Meyerowitz Stories,” as well as two films from Amazon, Haynes’ “Wonderstruck” and Ramsay’s “You Were Never Really Here.”

“The Cannes film festival is a lab,” he said. “Even series are using the classical art of cinema and the classical narration. … David Lynch and Jane Campion are filmmakers and friends of the Cannes film festival, and we are showing their films.”

The Cannes Film Festival runs May 17-28.

2016 CANNES FILM FESTIVAL LINEUP

OPENER

“Ismael’s Ghosts” (Arnaud Desplechin).

COMPETITION

“120 Beats per Minute” (Robin Campillo).

“The Beguiled” (Sofia Coppola).

“The Day After” (Hong Sangsoo).

“A Gentle Creature” (Sergei Loznitsa).

“Good Time” (Benny Safdie & Josh Safdie). OPENER

“Happy End” (Michael Haneke).

“In the Fade” (Fatih Akin).

“Jupiter’s Moon” (Kornél Mundruczó).

“The Killing of a Sacred Deer” (Yorgos Lanthimos).

“Le redoubtable” (Andrey Zvyagintsev).

“Loveless” (Andrey Zvyagintsev).

“The Meyerowitz Stories” (Noah Baumbach).

“Okja” (Bong Joon-Ho).

“Radiance” (Naomi Kawase).

“Wonderstruck” (Todd Haynes).

“You Were Never Really Here” (Lynne Ramsay).

UN CERTAIN REGARD

“Barbara” (Mathieu Amalric). OPENER

“April’s Daughter” (Michel Franco).

“Beauty and the Dogs” (Kaouther Ben Hania).

“Before We Vanish” (Kiyoshi Kurosawa).

“Closeness” (Kantemir Balagov).

“The Desert Bride” (Cecilia Atan & Valeria Pivato).

“Directions” (Stephan Komandarev).

“Dregs” (Mohammad Rasoulof).

“Jeune femme” (Léonor Serraille).

“L’Atelier” (Laurent Cantet).

“Lucky” (Sergio Castellitto).

“The Nature of Time” (Karim Moussaoui).

“Out” (Gyorgy Kristof).

“Western” (Valeska Grisebach).

“Wind River” (Taylor Sheridan).

OUT OF COMPETITION

“Blade of the Immortal” (Takashi Miike).

“How to Talk to Girls at Parties” (John Cameron Mitchell)

“Visages, Villages” (Agnès Varda & JR).

MIDNIGHT SCREEENINGS

“Prayer Before Dawn” (Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire).

“The Merciless” (Byun Sung-Hyun).

“The Villainess” (Jung Byung-Gil).

SPECIAL SCREEENINGS

“12 Jours” (Raymond Depardon).

“24 Frames” (Abbas Kiarostami).

“An Inconvenient Sequel” (Bonni Cohen & Jon Shenk).

“Clair’s Camera” (Hong Sangsoo).

“Demons in Paradise” (Jude Ratman).

“Napalm” (Claude Lanzmann).

“Promised Land” (Eugene Jarecki).

“Sea Sorrow” (Vanessa Redgrave).

“They” (Anahita Ghazvinizadeh).

“Twin Peaks” (David Lynch).

VIRTUAL REALITY

“Carne y arena” (Alejandro G. Iñárritu).