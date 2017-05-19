Cannes: Lindsay Burdge’s Comic Drama ‘Thirst Street’ Lands at Samuel Goldwyn

Samuel Goldwyn Films has bought North American rights to Nathan Silver’s dark comedy “Thirst Street,” starring Lindsay Burdge (“A Teacher”) and Damien Bonnard (“Staying Vertical”).

The film, narrated by Anjelica Huston, is directed by Silver from a script he co-wrote with C. Mason Wells. The Paris-set tale of romantic obsession had its world premiere last month at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival and is set for release later this year.

The deal was announced Friday at the Cannes Film Festival. Burdge portrays a grief-stricken American flight attendant on a layover in Paris, where she hooks up with nightclub bartender, played by Bonnard. As she falls deeper into lust and opts to stay in France, his ex reenters the picture, sending the flight attendant on a downward spiral of miscommunication, masochism, and madness.

Variety first reported on the project a year ago at Cannes. Producers are Louise Bellicaud and Claire Charles-Gervais (In Vivo Films); Josh Mandel (Industry Standard Films); Wells (Maudit); Ruben Amar (Papermoon Films); Katie Stern and Joshua Blum (Washington Square Films); Matthew Ellison (Yellow Bear Films); David Solal and Elsa Leeb (TTM Films); and Jordan Goldnadel (The Third Generation).

“Nathan Silver’s film is a unique tale and we are thrilled to be bringing it to audiences,” said Samuel Goldwyn Films’ president Peter Goldwyn. Goldwyn and Cinetic’s Jason Ishikawa negotiated the deal.