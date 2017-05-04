Cannes: Liam Hemsworth to Star in Action-Thriller ‘Killerman’

In a pre-Cannes Film Festival move, Liam Hemsworth has signed up to star in the independent action-thriller “Killerman” with shooting planned for August.

Producers are John and Michael Schwarz, who teamed on “Hunter Prayer,” along with the Solution’s Myles Nestel. The Solution’s Lisa Wilson will executive produce.

The Solution is fully financing and handling international rights, and will introduce the project to buyers in Cannes. WME is handling domestic rights.

Malik Bader will direct “Killerman” from his own script. Hemsworth will play a money launderer suffering from amnesia after a freak accident during a deal gone wrong.

Hemsworth broke out in Disney’s 2010 romance drama “The Last Song” opposite Miley Cyrus. He then starred as Gale Hawthorne in the four Hunger Games films opposite Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson. Hemsworth’s most recent credits are “Independence Day: Resurgence” as a fighter pilot and “The Dressmaker” with Kate Winslet.

Bader directed the 2015 crime thriller “Cash Only,” starring Nickola Shreli as a landlord forced to resort to desperate measures to pay off his debts to banks, a loan shark and a local mob boss. It premiered at the 2015 Fantasia International Film Festival.

Hemsworth is repped by WME, Roar and Morris Yorne. Bader is repped by CAA, Principato-Young Entertainment and Marks Law Group.