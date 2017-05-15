Cannes: Brazil’s Glaz Inks with Vitrine Distribution Rights to Three Artfilm Projects (EXCLUSIVE)

Glaz, the powerful Sao Paulo and Rio-based film and TV house, has struck a distribution pact with Brazilian indie distributor Vitrine Filmes, which takes in Latin American theatrical and TV rights on three Glaz’s arthouse movie projects.

Set up at Glaz‘s Auteur Hub, Fábio Baldo’s sci-fi film “Sweet Hell Throughout the Galaxy,” Leonardo Mouramateus’ comedy “Bringing Up Greice” and Nathalia Tereza’s drama “Goodbye, Wild Soul” form part of a seven-feature project slate developed during the last two years at the label.

Headed by former film critic Andy Malafaia and Glaz CEO Mayra Lucas, company’s artfilm operation aims to produce movies by Brazilian filmmakers with successful shorts or first feature’s careers. Glaz artfilm slate is launching at the upcoming Cannes Market edition.

On “Sweet,” “Greice” and “Goodbye,” “Vitrine has the exclusive rights to distribute, exploit and commercialize theatrical and TV rights in Latin America, plus non-exclusive SVOD rights,” Malafaia told Variety.

“For the rights outside Brazil, Vitrine will operate together with sales agents,” Malafaia said.

“It’s important to us to replicate the practices of the commercial cinema in Brazil, for example, having a distributor attached to the project from its development stage,” Malafaia added.

Launched in 2000, Glaz’s current main focus is animation, producing hit TV series such as “Trunk Train” and “Haunted Tales for Wicked Kids.”

From 2015, a partnership between Glaz, production company Neoplastique Entretenimento and animation facility Copa Studio secured an investment from Brazil’s tax incentive system Investimage 1 Funcine, to set up, among other divisions, its auteur cinema hub.

“Brazilian filmmakers are still making their first features after their thirties. Therefore [nurturing young film talent] is important to Glaz, which already is an important player in the Brazilian market, but it is just beginning to explore international market, starting the process via the young and awarded talents,” he said.

Teaming Glaz with Sao Paulo’s Persona Non Grata Pictures, a regular Brazilian partner in European co-productions, “Greice” turns on a 22-year-old Brazilian girl that studies Fine Arts in Lisbon, and starts a relationship with a mysterious young man. Mouramateus’ first feature, “Antonio One Two Three,” premiered at Rotterdam Festival this year.

“Sweet Hell,” about a Brazilian farmer who discovers a strange phenomenon coming from outside the earth, marks Fábio Baldo follow-up to “Time Was Endless,” which debuted at the 2016 Berlinale Panorama sidebar.

Set around the Paraguay River, in the heart of the swamplands of Mato Grosso do Sul, at the triple border between Brazil, Paraguay and Bolivia, “Goodbye, Wild Soul” turns on two people joining forces to get ahead in their lives after meeting during a trip in a boat-hotel.

Glaz is developing drama “The Gentle Ghosts,” by Caetano Golardo, director of music-filled drama “The Moving Creatures,” which scored U.S. and France sales deals via French agent Urban Distribution Intl.

The slate also encompasses feature projects “Saturn,” by Thiago Ricarte, whose short “Chapa” screened at Cannes’ Cinefondation; Cintia Domit Bittar’s Haiti and Brazil-set drama “The Haitian Women”; and Douglas Soares’ thriller “The Shadow Behind.”

“It’s a mutual change: We gave them our experience in production and they gave us the freshness of their creativity,” said Malafaia.

He added: “To work with young talents will be always our prerogative, but in near future we’d like to produce renowned filmmakers. We would even like to form partnerships to co-produce international talents.”