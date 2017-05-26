Germany’s Culture Minister Launches Second Edition of Face to Face with German Films in Cannes

In Cannes this week Germany’s minister of culture Monika Gruetters helped launch the second year of “Face to Face with German Films,” a campaign that celebrates German cinema success internationally.

She was joined at the event, staged at the elegant Villa Rothschild, by actors Ronald Zehrfeld, Louis Hofmann, Volker Bruch and Alexander Fehling, who are among those leading the campaign this year. German Films, which promotes German movies worldwide, organizes the campaign, and was represented at the event by managing director Mariette Rissenbeek, and chairman Peter Herrmann.

Among the guests were several who had films in the festival including directors Fatih Akin, whose revenge drama “In the Fade” is in competition, Valeska Grisebach, whose Western genre movie “Western” is in Un Certain Regard, and Ali Soozandeh, whose animated feature “Tehran Taboo” is in Critics’ Week. “In the Fade’s” cinematographer Rainer Klausmann also attended.

Others at the event included actor Franz Rogowski, who appears in Michael Haneke’s competition title “Happy End,” and Stefan Arndt of X Filme Creative Pool, who is a producer on the drama about bourgeois cynicism.

Also attending were Jonas Katzenstein and Maximilian Leo, the producers of Marcela Said’s Critics’ Week entry “Los Perros,” actress Deborah Kara Unger, and actor Wotan Wilke Moehring.

