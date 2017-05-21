Cannes: Films Boutique Blesses Bible-Based Zombie Pic ‘Once Upon a Time’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Berlin-based Films Boutique has acquired international rights to the Bible-inspired “Once Upon a Time in Jerusalem,” the debut of Spaniards David Muñoz and Adrián Cardona. ”Jerusalem” marks a spin-off from Cardona and Muñoz’ multi-laureled “Fist of Jesus.”

The acquisition was made following the presentation of the proof of concept of the film, which screened as part of Saturday’s Fantasia-Frontières Platform at the Marché du Film.

Films Boutique will reveal a teaser promo in Cannes where it will start pre-selling the film.

“Once Upon a Time in Jerusalem” is produced by Spain’s EK Degol, Corte y Confección, France’s To Be Continued and the Netherlands’ House of Nether Horror.

The movie follows the adventures of Jesus and Judas in a world inhabited by zombies, demons, cowboys, Roman soldiers, mutants, post-apocalyptic punks and all kind of critters.

After failing to resurrect Lazarus from the dead, a young Jesus accidentally creates a zombie apocalypse, which Jesus and Judas battle, recruiting 11 mercenaries.

“‘Jerusalem’ is one of the craziest and funniest projects we ever read. Revisiting the story of Jesus, the film clearly shows cult potential and will please fans of both early Peter Jackson and Monty Python films,” said Films Boutique CEO Jean-Christophe Simon.

Backed by Canal Plus in France, “Jerusalem” is scheduled to go into production by the end of the year.