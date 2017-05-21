Cannes: Film Factory Takes Carlos Vermut’s ‘Quien Te Cantara’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Chief International Correspondent @john_hopewell
Quien te cantara
Courtesy of Film Factory.

One of the most-awaited Spanish films of the year hits the international market

Film Factory Entertainment (“Wild Tales,” “The Summit”) has acquired international rights to “Quién te cantara,” the third film from Carlos Vermut, whose sophomore outing “Magical Girl” won best film and director at the 2015 San Sebastian Festival, cementing his position as a Spanish talent to watch.  

Lead-produced by Apache Films’ Enrique Lopez Lavigne (“The Impossible”), and now in post-production, “Quien te cantara” stars Najwa Nimri (“Sex and Lucia”) as a fallen diva, once one of the world’s most famous singers, forced to return to the stage to hold on to her family fortune. But one month before her comeback, she has an accident, and wakes up with amnesia. 

“This harrowing story, a female-driven melodrama, positions the director as the natural successor of Pedro Almodovar and his stylish and complex women portraits,” Film Factory said in a statement.

“Quien me cantara” is produced by Apache Films, Seville’s Aralán Films and France’s Les Films du Worso, in association with Spanish pubcaster Televisión Española, Andalusia’s Canal Sur and telco Vodafone.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad