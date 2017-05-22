CANNES — Continuing its biggest overseas initiative outside its May event on France’s Riviera, the Cannes Festival has re-upped with Argentina’s National Film and Audiovisual Arts Institute (INCAA), for a further three editions of Ventana Sur, running over 2018-20.

A bold venture close to Cannes delegate general Thierry Fremaux’s heart, Ventana Sur was launched in 2009 by the Cannes Festival and Cannes Film Market on one hand and Argentina’s INCAA, the country’s powerful public-sector film agency, on the other.

Staged just after Thanksgiving in a delightfully early-Summer Buenos Aires, Ventana Sur aimed to kick-start a major export movie market in Latin America for Latin America movies. Parallel to the market, Fremaux initiated a Cannes Film Week showcasing key titles from May’s edition of the Festival. Aimed at helping movies’ distribution in Argentina and Latin America, and resented with typical pizzazz by Fremaux, the Cannes Film Week screenings have proved wildly popular, with filmmakers such as Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne mobbed like pop-stars when presenting their latest movies.

Aided by the chemistry of its co-directors, Jerome Paillard and Bernardo Bergeret, and backed in an act of admirable continuity by the governments of both Cristina Kirchner and Mauricio Macri, Ventana Sur, has grown dramatically. It 2010 edition was the first to notch up a slew of international deals on Latin American movies, both sales agent pick-ups and distribution sales.

Increasingly from this decade, Ventana Sur has become a meeting point for a near preternaturally young generation of producers and filmmakers from not only Argentina but also the rest of Latin America eager to not only snag sales agents for their movies but co-produce across the region.

Here, the energetic support of film authorities in the rest of Latin America, shepherding multitudinous delegations to Ventana Sur, has also proved key un building the event.

At a signing ceremony on Sunday at the Palais des Festivals, Fremaux declared that Argentine cinema was one of the great national cinemas in the world and Ventana Sur had become one of its major markets, adding that the meet-mart had become nit only a business event but also on of large creativity

Ventana Sur has grown in each and every edition, Hayek added, citing the launch of a genre forum, Blood Window, and from last year, sections dedicated to TV series and animation.