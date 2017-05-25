Cannes: Dreamcatchers Acquires Everest Documentary (EXCLUSIVE)

CANNES — Barcelona-based sales agency Dreamcatchers has taken worldwide rights to an untitled documentary chronicling Spaniard Kilian Jornet’s solo speed ascent of Mount Everest.

The documentary is produced by Barcelona-based Arcadia Pictures, whose credits include Pablo Berger’s “Abracadabra,” as well as Jornet’s own company, Lymbus.

A four-time winner of the Skyrunner World Series and three-time winner of the Mont Blanc Ultra, and a Catalan extreme sports specialist, mountaineer and long-distance runner, 29-year-old Kilian Jornet summited Everest’s on May 22 after a speed ascent made without oxygen or the use of fixed ropes and with minimum equipment.

The Everest ascent forms part of a project, ”The Summits of my Life” taking in seven of highest peaks in the world. Jornet established a record on his Everest ascent, summiting in 26 hours via the classic North Face route from an Everest Base Camp close to the Tibetan Buddhist monastery of Rongbuk.

The documentary is directed by Jaume Marti, an editor on J. A. Bayona’s “A Monster Calls” and Brad Anderson’s “Transsiberian.” It is co-directed by Seb Montaz-Rosset, who also served as d.p., using a personal go-pro camera.

“Kilian’s story is inspiring. Growing up in the mountains, he shows us life’s values –to chase unlimited dreams, play as a part of life, to value the earth’s wonders, effort, respect, companionship,” said Arcadia CEO Ibon Cormenzana.

The feature is now in post-production. It is scheduled to open theatrically in Christmas 2017.